Six Test Kitchen’s Garage Gourmet Stupefies

He returned to Masa’s for a couple more years and then helped open Spruce and The Alembic. “Those were all me looking for my new Masa’s, a place where I could grow,” he said. “It never happened.” He nearly opened a place with Orlando Pagan, now at The Village Pub of Woodside, but a lease fell through, and it was hard to get the momentum required without already being a star chef. “If you aren’t already someone,” he lamented, “then no one cares.”

So he returned home to the Central Coast, where he found the food scene expanding into such places as Ember in Arroyo Grande and The Spoon Trade in nearby Grover Beach. That growth is thanks largely to the influence of the wine industry, a globe-trotting, restaurant-loving demographic that now makes up about 80 percent of Six Test Kitchen’s business. Wine culture is also pushing culinary revolutions up the coast in Paso Robles and down this way in Los Alamos and the Santa Ynez Valley.

With his mom’s begrudged blessing, Odbert and his dad, who does similar work for a living, turned the garage into a commercial kitchen and started serving in November 2015. Two months later, “on January 15, at 2:54 p.m.,” said Odbert, representatives from the health, fire, police, and city planning departments showed up to shut him down for coloring way outside the rather strict restaurant-in-residence lines. Odbert then spent most of the next four months at City Hall, working out what was legal, and found that he could be classified as a cooking class, so long as he did not claim to be a restaurant. It may seem like a lucky loophole, but, in reality, I learned more about food during my three hours at Six Test Kitchen than I had in any previous experience of the past year. So while there aren’t hands-on lessons, those who come with inquisitive minds will find an intellectual feast.

By Matt Kettmann