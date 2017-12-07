Parades and Pie

Winter is finally cooperating with traditional notions of the end of the year, and here at the Santa Barbara Independent, we count on Terry Ortega and Matt Kettmann to find the best things to do and the finest nearby places for a little shopping. Calendar Editor Terry remembers her youthful Decembers as the time to “pick out the tree, go to the parades, and visit the animals at the Old Mission nativity on Christmas Eve,” and is inspired that the community still enjoys the same traditions. Senior Editor Matt has already established traditions with his young family, which consist of tearing through Santa’s presents for some and drinking Bloody Marys for others, but always a breakfast pie: “a blend of eggs, cheese, sausage, and hash browns that’s baked in the oven.” It’s all about the anticipation.