Best in Show Award winner Chloe Stevens with Best in Show Award donor Maryan Schall.

The Scholarship Foundation Holds Annual Art Scholarship Reception & Exhibition

Art by 21 Winners on Display through February 2

On January 26, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara held its 38th annual Art Scholarship Reception and Exhibition. This year, for the first time, the event was held at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, in the Family Resource Center, where the students’ work will remain on exhibit through February 2.

Twenty-seven students each submitted four pieces of artwork, which were judged by a panel of prominent area artists: Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain, and Ro Snell. The judges selected 21 winners and chose one piece from each winner to be part of the curated exhibition. The students were judged on the pieces submitted, a statement from the artist, and how the artwork was presented.

During the reception, the student artists stood beside their artwork to greet patrons and guests and discuss their work while passed hors d’oeuvres were served. Then everyone assembled in the auditorium for a delightful program featuring a very rapid and lively discussion of each student’s artwork by the Museum’s Director of Education Patsy Hicks. The students were briefly introduced and they thanked those who had inspired, taught, and supported them. Dos Pueblos High School art teacher Kevin Gleason and Santa Barbara High School art teacher Daniel Barnett, along with students’ parents, received the most accolades.

In commenting on the Museum of Art being the venue for the exhibition, Hicks stated that “as anyone in real estate will tell you, location matters,” and by displaying the students’ work here “we are sending a message that this is where you belong.”

Each student receives a $2,500 scholarship from one of 19 designated funds, and the Best in Show winner receives an additional $1,000 from the Schall Family. This year’s Best in Show winner was Chloe Stevens, a student at San Marcos High School, who plans on studying landscape architecture at the University of Southern California next year. Remarkably, she did not take a formal art class until her sophomore year and her exquisite piece chosen for the exhibition was her first-ever oil painting. During a Q&A session in the program, she charmed and impressed the audience with her responses.

In 2015, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded 3,019 scholarships totaling $8.76 million. Since 1962, the Foundation has provided nearly $100 million in scholarships. The Foundation also provides financial aid advising services to more than 45,000 students and parents each year. The public is encouraged to view the artwork through February 2.

For more information about the Scholarship Foundation, go to sbscholarship.org.

See listing of award winners below the photos.

Board chair Barrett O’Gorman with board members Jennifer Rapp and Arthur Swalley.

Artwork by Best in Show winner Chloe Stevens.

Some of the pieces of the scholarship winners on display.

President and CEO Candace Winkler.

Dos Pueblos High School student Sira Eriksen.

Dos Pueblos High School student Emily Sam.

Director of Marketing & Communications Jennifer St. James and Director of Development Raissa Smorel.

Board members Joan Arnold and Jean Smith.

Dos Pueblos High School student Christina Anderson.

Dos Pueblos High School Student Larissa Landeros with scholarship award donor Lorna Hedges.

Dos Pueblos High School student Josie Doughty with scholarship award donors Regina and Rick Roney.

Best in Show Award winner Chloe Stevens, a San Marcos High School student, with Best in Show Award donor Maryan Schall.

The following awards were made:

Chloe Stevens, Bob & Vicki Hazard Art Scholarship, Schall Family Best of Show Award

Christina Anderson, Deep Space Sparkle Art Scholarship

Andrea Caudillo, Mercedes Eichholz Art Scholarship

Raven Condron, Art Patrons Scholarship

Keylin Davenport, Lawson Family Art Scholarship

Josie Doughty, Rick & Regina Art Scholarship

Sira Eriksen, Art Patrons Scholarship

Will Fader, Paul Tuttle Design Scholarship

Mia Franco, Deep Space Sparkle Art Scholarship

Will Goodnough, Morris Squire Art Scholarship

Rose Hillebrandt, Jack Baker Memorial/Wallis Foundation Art Scholarship

Larissa Landeros, Lorna Hedges Art Scholarship

Jack Landis, Henry Van Schie Art Scholarship

Allison Larinan, Gail Berkus Memorial Art Scholarship

Emmanuelle Lewis, Gail Berkus Memorial Art Scholarship

Angelina Lusto, Frank M. Williamson Memorial Art Scholarship

Harmony Reed, Amanda & Jim McIntyre Art Scholarship

Emily Sam, Amber O’Neill Art Scholarship

Caius Sztuk, Adam Bertolet Art Scholarship

Forrest Van Stein, Henry Van Schie Memorial Art Scholarship

Margaret Wilde, Montecito Bank & Trust Art Scholarship



