Make Myself at Home: Dreamy Downtown Digs
Take a Look at this Designer Townhome
Thursday, June 15, 2017
If you know me at all, you know that I absolutely love living downtown. I walk to work, to State Street, to dinner, to the gym, to the store. I walk everywhere. I also walk my dog Scout a lot just because, well, she’s a dog. They need walks. It gives me a great excuse to stroll our neighborhood — to check out the progress of peoples’ garden projects, and admire their decorations during the holidays and their architecture all year round. So when I heard about a new listing at 838 Bath Street, I was already pretty familiar with the area. I had even written about the big stone house on the corner last fall. I’ve been around the block, so to speak.
But when I walked up to visit 838 Bath Street last week, I was reminded that you can’t always see everything from the sidewalk. What’s happening on each block is sometimes hidden in the middle of the block, out of view from pedestrians passing by.
838 Bath Street is a collection of five townhomes built in 2008. They are a subtle Craftsman style, with only one of the homes actually on Bath Street. A wide driveway invites visitors back into the middle of the block to discover the other four units.
On this gray overcast morning, the day seemed quieter with each footstep I took as I headed down the driveway and toward the home marked #C. Beyond a low, wooden front gate, a grassy path inset with sandstone pavers led me around the side of the house and to the front door.
This entryway, hidden not only from the street but from the other four units as well, set the tone for the quiet seclusion of this home. Once through the front door, the luxurious designer interior promised all the amenities of modern living, and felt removed from the bustle of downtown and the rest of the world.
By Courtesy Photo
The entryway leads into an open-plan great room downstairs, combining living room, dining room, and kitchen into a chic, comfortable living area. Windows and glass doors all around show off the lush tropical outdoor space, adding to the tranquility and providing seating and alfresco dining options as well.
The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom built-ins, and clever storage space including a pantry built into the wall under the stairwell. A large island creates a natural gathering place and guides the flow through the room.
A tour of the ground floor wouldn’t be complete without a peek into the two-car garage. It is immaculate, has interior access and custom storage, and has been outfitted with 220-volt electrical power for charging electric cars.
There’s a convenient half-bath downstairs, too, but all three bedrooms and remaining two baths are on the second floor. Upstairs, two distinct wings provide privacy and dual living options. At the top of the staircase, the master bedroom suite — with a big bathroom and walk-in closet beyond — lies to the right at the back of the house. Turn to the left instead, and there are two bedrooms connected via a romantic outdoor patio with a balcony overlooking the front of the house. A central full bath and a laundry area complete the upstairs.
By Courtesy Photo
As I walked back downstairs, out the front door, and down the pathway, I was again reminded of the privacy offered by this home’s location. It shares only one common wall, and is the end unit in the middle of the block. As much as Scout and I may cruise Bath Street, we’ll never really see it all or be privy to what is happening in the middle of the block. There’s a lot of living happening beyond the view of the curious, dog-walking, neighborhood locals.