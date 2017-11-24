Fabio, Belle, Walter and Diesel

This group of 5 siblings (2 girls and 3 boys) are adorable, sweet, and active little bunnies. Eeyore has recently been adopted, but the other 4 siblings are still available. Every rabbit sheltered at B.U.N.S. is spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

To meet Walter, Fabio, Diesel and Bell, as well as other bunnies as well as guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits. B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: BUNS

Follow B.U.N.S. on facebook at: BUNSFB and you’ll receive health alerts in the area.