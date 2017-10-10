Citrix Software Giant Winds Down at Santa Barbara Location

News that the Santa Barbara office of Citrix was closing flew around town this weekend, and by Monday, the 30-40 people who worked out of the offices on East Figueroa Street were down to four. An email to employees from CEO David Henshall, reprinted at TheLayoff.com, confirmed the direction the software company was taking and the closure of the company’s offices in Santa Barbara and Tempe, Arizona. Reports at BrianMadden.com estimated that 10 percent of the guessed-at 8,000 employees were due to be laid off from the company’s British, Indian, and U.S. locations.

In Santa Barbara, Citrix took over RightSignature, an e-document-signing software company, in 2014, rolling it into its ShareFile software unit based in Raleigh, North Carolina. RightSignature customers will now be handled by the Raleigh office, according to one of the four remaining at Citrix Santa Barbara, who asked not to be identified. He did not know if his former coworkers were being offered other jobs with Citrix. Behind him was an office already largely empty of its furniture. According to Gabe Knuth, writing at BrianMadden.com, Henshall had been faced with shareholders who wanted profits. The choice of either increased revenue or fewer expenses led to the worldwide layoffs.

Another well-known Citrix company, GoToMeeting, based in Goleta, was sold to LogMeIn in 2016.