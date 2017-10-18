WEATHER »

Ace Rivington Opens in La Arcada

Stylish Store Offers Custom-Tailored Jeans

Denim adorers, take note: Ace Rivington’s new store has landed. The hip brand known for designer denim fashion basics, which opened a location at The Guilded Table in 2014, recently expanded to a full La Arcada storefront in the summer of 2017 — and “business has been mind-blowing,” says founder/designer Beau Lawrence.

With luxuriously comfortable, organic cotton basics like custom-tailored jeans, crewneck sweatshirts, flannels, and tees, the unisex brand is meant to appeal both to casually comfortable Santa Barbarans and stylish, adventurous, biplane-driving rogue types like the brand’s namesake, a fictional world-traveling Alaskan pilot. The new, Cuban-themed store continues his adventures, with his ever-expanding fictional world creating “a massive foundation of limitless inspiration for content” across new stores, said Lawrence.

Lawrence hopes the storytelling style will expand the way customers see themselves. “Ace for me is a character that everybody could dream to be; I wanted to build a brand about someone 100 times more interesting than me,” said the Valencia-born Carpinteria resident, who takes inspiration from his many travels, Hollywood films, and wide-eyed daydreams. Big dreamer though he is, Lawrence takes his denim very seriously. “I certainly see jeans as a second skin,” he said. “It’s a living product, and it changes every day.”

The jeans run super-comfy in a slimming, unisex fit, with Lawrence’s custom tailoring making them note-perfect to your needs. I tried a pair on recently and felt reassured as Lawrence offered fitting suggestions. Lawrence says his product is meant to fit snugly onto your mode of life. “My goal is to be a complement to the customer’s wardrobe, to build off of what they already own,” he said.

Made with ultra-sustainable denim from Italy’s Candiani Mill, they’re a guilt-free way to look good, too. Visit the new La Arcada store and fetch a pair of custom-tailored clothes for your next State Street stroll or trans-Atlantic escapade — you’ll be glad you did.

4·1·1

Ace Rivington is located at 1114 State Street, Suite 25. Visit acerivington.com.



