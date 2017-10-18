Ace Rivington Opens in La Arcada

Denim adorers, take note: Ace Rivington’s new store has landed. The hip brand known for designer denim fashion basics, which opened a location at The Guilded Table in 2014, recently expanded to a full La Arcada storefront in the summer of 2017 — and “business has been mind-blowing,” says founder/designer Beau Lawrence.

With luxuriously comfortable, organic cotton basics like custom-tailored jeans, crewneck sweatshirts, flannels, and tees, the unisex brand is meant to appeal both to casually comfortable Santa Barbarans and stylish, adventurous, biplane-driving rogue types like the brand’s namesake, a fictional world-traveling Alaskan pilot. The new, Cuban-themed store continues his adventures, with his ever-expanding fictional world creating “a massive foundation of limitless inspiration for content” across new stores, said Lawrence.

Lawrence hopes the storytelling style will expand the way customers see themselves. “Ace for me is a character that everybody could dream to be; I wanted to build a brand about someone 100 times more interesting than me,” said the Valencia-born Carpinteria resident, who takes inspiration from his many travels, Hollywood films, and wide-eyed daydreams. Big dreamer though he is, Lawrence takes his denim very seriously. “I certainly see jeans as a second skin,” he said. “It’s a living product, and it changes every day.”

By Paul Wellman