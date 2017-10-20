Introducing Santa Barbara County Craft Beer Week

With nearly 20 companies producing and/or pouring craft brew at more than two dozen locations across Santa Barbara County, the region’s suds scene is foaming over like never before. So it’s high time for the inaugural launch of Santa Barbara County Craft Beer Week, which runs from Monday, October 23, to Sunday, October 29, with special pint nights, food pairings, live music, and one-off releases happening at participating breweries all week.

The week’s highlights are the $10 rides being offered each weekday by Jump on the Brew Bus. Each day, the bus will pick up passengers from Island Brewing in Carpinteria (5:15pm), Figueroa Mountain in Santa Barbara (5:30 or 6pm), and M.Special in Goleta (5:45pm), and then take them to breweries in Santa Barbara on Monday and Friday, Goleta on Tuesday, and the Santa Ynez Valley on Wednesday. On Thursday, the destination is Carpinteria, so the bus will pick people up at 5:15 p.m. from M.Special and 5:30 p.m. from Figueroa Mountain in the Funk Zone. See sbccraftbeerweek.com for an updated schedule.

On Saturday, October 28, noon-5:30 p.m., Beer Week will culminate with the second annual Buckles ’n’ Brews event at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of S.B. A benefit for the Kiwanis Club — this is the replacement for the Fiesta pancake breakfast that was canceled in 2016 due to increasing city park fees and permit issues — the invitational event will showcase 25 breweries from near and slightly farther and country music by the Dusty Jugz. Jump on the Bus will also provide transportation from various hubs for $10-$15. Tickets are $55 and $65 for VIP early entry at noon. See bucklesandbrews.com.