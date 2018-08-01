WEATHER »
Ginger is a very mellow girl who was originally adopted out of DAWG as a puppy. She lived very happily in her home for 8 years with an older gentleman. Unfortunately, her owner passed away and she came back to us. She’s still sweet as pie and full of love.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

