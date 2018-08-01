Make Myself at Home: Hideaway Bungalow

Eric Foote
It’s not easy to get lost these days. With a GPS on everyone’s phone and Siri at our disposal, finding any location is usually as simple as plugging in the address. However, when I drove to Goleta last week to visit an open house at The Hideaway Bungalows, I got completely turned around.
True to its name, this complex, built in 2015, hid from me. It was all my fault. It simply wasn’t located where I thought it was going to be. It’s the last residential area before the Bacara, and across the street from the Sandpiper golf course. I’d just never been to this hideaway before.
Located close to the entrance of The Hideaway Bungalows, the home at 7811 Whimbrel Lane is immediately across from an adjacent nature preserve. What this location ensures, among other advantages, is that you’ve always got an amazing view.
This two-story condominium has a garage and front door downstairs, and a plethora of windows upstairs, that all belong to this unit.
Stepping across the threshold, I found myself in an entryway with a deep storage closet, a doorway to the garage, and a staircase leading up to the main floor of the home. Upstairs, a cozy landing opens to the right and straight into this house’s biggest “wow” factor: a huge great room with three walls of windows framing the dramatic ocean vista.
I gasped and gaped just long enough to realize that I was literally staring, openmouthed. When I regained my composure, I realized by the smiles on the faces of the others in the room that mine was a common reaction.
The view really is extraordinary, and the location of this unit takes full advantage of it. The windows look out onto the nature preserve and the lush green expanse of Sandpiper golf course beyond, with a vast swath of blue ocean beyond that. I visited midday, but the south-facing orientation of the windows promises dramatic sunrise and sunset views throughout the year.
The drama continues inside this home as well. The kitchen and living room face each other in a bright, open great-room floor plan, with a defined dining area to one side. The kitchen features a white tile backsplash and white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and light granite counters, with a matching granite-topped island that serves as a room divider and focal point. Throughout my visit, I found folks gravitating toward the island as a natural gathering place.
The living room is spacious enough to hold a voluminous, L-shaped couch and not feel overstuffed. But the focus is definitely on the views out the many windows. Tearing myself away, I walked back toward the dining area. French doors lead out to a private patio large enough for outdoor dining, sunning, or enjoying the view day or night.
Down a hallway lie both bedrooms and both full baths. The master bedroom enjoys its own en suite bath, plus a sliding glass door out to a private balcony. Laundry is tucked away in a closet, and storage space is plentiful in this compact home. Walking the length of this home makes it apparent how ideally positioned this condominium is. It occupies the entire front of the building, so all of its windows and outdoor spaces enjoy the unobstructed views.
Although this home’s location must certainly be the envy of its neighbors, there are many nearby amenities that the whole neighborhood can enjoy. Besides the obvious appeal to avid golfers, the adjacent golf course also has a grill with al fresco dining, and the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Bacara is right down the road.
For many of us, the best and only necessary attraction is the nearby beach. Whether Haskell’s just up the road or Devereux or Campus Point back down the road, there are plenty of options a walk, ride, or quick drive away. Just make sure you notice which way you’re headed, because you’ll want to get back to your hideaway.
7811 Whimbrel Lane is currently for sale in Goleta, listed by Sue Irwin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Sue at (805) 705-6973 or sueirwinrealtor@gmail.com.