Foodie Awards 2018

Uni for All Award: Stephanie Mutz, Sea Stephanie Fish

Bright orange, foamy in texture, tastes like seawater, technically a gonad ​— ​getting Americans to fall in love with sea urchin, or uni, should be an uphill battle, but Stephanie Mutz is converting the masses with glee. The Newport Beach–raised, UCSB-educated biology teacher shifted to urchin diving when she lost her teaching gig during the economic doldrums of 2008. She quickly became the poster child/megaphone for the Santa Barbara Channel’s world-class uni.

When she’s not being interviewed by magazines and television producers from around the globe, Mutz spends two to four days a week on Abre Ojos, the fishing vessel she shares with business partner Harry Liquornik. Instead of selling her catch to a larger processing company, Mutz sells directly to restaurants, including such Los Angeles hotspots as Providence, Maude, Vespertine, n/naka, and Guerrilla Tacos, as well as to Loquita, Convivo, Bluewater Grill, and elsewhere in Santa Barbara.

“My direct-to-consumer marketing gives me a lot more purpose and makes this more community oriented,” said Mutz. “That’s really important to me. I probably wouldn’t do it if I wasn’t selling direct and knowing that the product is not being wasted and that everything is being appreciated.”

She believes people have become more adventurous in eating thanks to TV cooking shows but also realizes that consumers’ desire to truly know their food is key to her success. “People are a lot more interested in wanting to know their purveyors, which is fantastic,” said Mutz. “We’re not as salty and scary as they think we are!”

708-4969; seastephaniefish.com

By Paul Wellman

Mediterranean Masters Award: Convivo

When Convivo opened in the renovated Santa Barbara Inn near East Beach in the summer of 2016, the restaurant touted a menu of “Nomad Italian” food. Curious eaters quickly learned that meant a wide-ranging yet always delicious exploration of the entire Mediterranean Sea, as interpreted through the masterful mind of Chef Peter McNee.

The concept “allows us to let the menu wander,” said McNee. “Italy has always been a melting pot, so we’re not confusing Italian food ​— ​we’re just exploring other cuisines within Italian cooking. We just want to have food that people enjoy, food that’s going to be in someone’s mind when they’re planning where to eat.”

He’s especially proud of his chicken, which is rubbed with harissa, roasted on a spit for 90 minutes, and then served with golden raisins, olives, almonds, and roasted cauliflower. “It’s the best chicken in town,” McNee claimed. But he also loves the “Agricole” part of his menu, which showcases vegetables, from charcoal avocado to beets and burrata to carrots agrodolce.

Raised in Minnesota, McNee worked primarily in the Bay Area, with a year stint in Italy, before he and his wife took a liking to Santa Barbara. With a handful of partners, McNee was able to open Convivo and start raising his family here.



“To be able to open a restaurant across the street from the beach is a dream come true,” said McNee. “We love being here, and we hope we have continued success for the next 20 years.”

901 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; 845-6789; convivorestaurant.com

By Paul Wellman

Tucked-Away Taqueria Award: Cuernavaca

Unassumingly located in a small commercial complex on Carrillo Street — with Mel’s Lounge on one side and Jiffy Lube across the street — Cuernavaca Taqueria serves up some of the best Mexican food in town. The menu is full of can’t-go-wrong items, but one of the standouts is the alambres, a hefty dish of grilled meat, bell pepper, onion, and melted cheese, served next to a pile of freshly made corn tortillas. Think fajitas, but better. There are protein medleys like the Parrillada Mixta, with steak, marinated pork, shredded chicken, pork chop, ham, and chorizo, or pared-down options such as Taco Azteca, with grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, and jalapeños.

Tacos, quesadillas, sopes, tortas, gorditas, and burritos are all there too, but made with crisp ingredients seasoned and flamed so perfectly that the dishes stand heads above the competition. Cuernavaca, whose name comes from the Nahuatl phrase cuauhnāhuac, which means “surrounded by trees,” operates locations in Ventura and Oxnard and offers plates you might have a hard time finding anywhere else, including a white pozole made with vegetables, pork, and hominy or nixtamal, dried corn treated with an alkali.

There are even chicken nuggets for adventure-shy kids. Their menudo is one of the best anywhere on the South Coast. And the service is always lickety-split, with plates flying back and forth through the ordering window next to a beautifully muraled main dining room with a soccer game always playing softly on the TV.

01 W. Carrillo St.; 564-1414; cuernavacataqueria.com

By Paul Wellman

Korean Classics Award: Choi’s Oriental Market

Though we’ve long enjoyed a fair share of Asian restaurants, from Chinese and Japanese to Thai and Vietnamese, there’s never been much authentic Korean food in Santa Barbara. That gap closed about three years ago, when Choi’s Oriental Market in Goleta started serving classic Korean dishes like bibimbap and soondubu jjigae from morning until night.

Choi’s was opened in 2004 by Bruce Lee, who moved to the United States 46 years ago. He ran teriyaki and other Asian-style restaurants in Houston, Hawai‘i, and Guam before settling in Santa Barbara 23 years ago. He’s owned such establishments as Sushi Go Go in the S.B. Harbor and New China Restaurant in Old Town Goleta but now focuses on Choi’s alone. “This is the one I kept,” he said.

When his wife, Sue Lee, started preparing small to-go Korean foods for their deli case, customers demanded they open a restaurant. About $80,000 in new kitchen costs later, Sue is the star chef, and now there’s a steady flow of dedicated fans from all walks of life, hungry for the spicy, fermented ingredients that power the cuisine.



“I’ve been eating kimchi for 68 years, and I’m still strong!” said Bruce, who is 75 years old. So what’s his favorite? “The galbi,” he said, pointing to the barbecue short-rib combo. “It’s expensive for here ($22.95). I love it, though!”

185 S. Patterson Ave., Ste. D; 683-1892