What began as the wildly popular Greek Festival has evolved into an additional grab-and-go fundraiser during the pandemic that has continued six years later. Since 2020, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church has held a fundraiser every fall, selling traditional, homemade delicacies to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ‘n’ Go. This year, the popular community event is back and they are already accepting pre-orders now through November 2 at 11:59 p.m. for pick up on November 7 and 8.

After placing an order, patrons will select a 30-minute time slot to pick up their food up at the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Baklava is among the many Greek items offered at the Greek Grab ‘n’ Go | Photo: Courtesy

Dolmas are among the many Greek items offered at the Greek Grab ‘n’ Go | Photo: Courtesy

The pop-up event is offering a large variety of authentic Greek fare. Their traditional gyros are a popular choice and can be purchased as singles, four-packs, or in a platter with other Greek dishes. They are also offering spanakopita (spinach pie), fakes (lentil soup), pastitsio (pasta dish), dolmas (stuffed grape leaves), and feta cheese served Greek style. For the sweet tooth, they are offering baklava, a layered walnut and honey pastry, as well as Loukoumades, sweet fluffy honey-and-cinnamon donuts. Menu offerings range from $5 to $60, reflecting the organization’s objective to make their food and mission accessible to the community.

To place an order visit greekgrabgo.com. The St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara, where orders will be available for pickup.