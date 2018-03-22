Make Myself at Home: Mesa Hillside Townhome

Chad Hackett I followed my Google Map directions last weekend toward an address on Weldon Road. I knew it was somewhere on the Mesa, and like many in-town destinations, there are likely several different ways to get from point A to point B. Google took me up Carrillo to San Andres, onto West Canon Perdido, and then up a long hill on the backside of Loma Alta. I love the view over the city as you climb up that hill. I must not be the only one, because there’s a little roadside park with a bench; a new addition since the last time I traveled that way. The bench, the view, and this charming neighborhood with distinctive vintage streetlights were a welcoming introduction to Arroyo Springs, a sweet little townhome complex on a gently curving street above Santa Barbara City College. Chad Hackett

Arroyo Springs is composed of 15 townhomes set in a eucalyptus grove in this very central location near the beach, close to the shops and restaurants of the Mesa, and mere minutes from downtown. This hillside enclave spans the area between Weldon Road and Cliff Drive, with entrances on both streets.

The townhome at 901 Weldon Road is a spacious two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with a tri-level floor plan. The kitchen, living, and dining rooms are on the main floor and open to each other, yet with an obvious flow and definition of living areas. From the front door, the living room is down two steps and boasts a sleek, tiled fireplace as its focal point. It feels cozy and spacious at the same time, thanks to its cathedral ceilings and sliding glass doors that open onto the back deck.

The dining room and kitchen are to the left of the front door. Both rooms are bright, with light oak floors and white cabinets and appliances. A window above the sink looks out over the green open space to the front of the house, while a door from the dining room opens to the patio out back.

The two bedrooms are upstairs, and each has its own full bathroom and large walk-in closet. Both of these suites have a master bedroom feel to them, and one has the added bonus of a fireplace. The layout is perfect for a roommate situation, whether City College students or professionals. The second bedroom could also be great for guests. In fact, the whole house feels ideal for entertaining.

