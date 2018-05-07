Rufus is a neutered male wire-haired terrier mix, about 19 lbs. and six years old, looking for his lifelong loving home. Rufus is very social, energetic and smart, and enjoys the company of people and and dogs. He loves attention, taking walks, and learning new things. Rufus will be a wonderful companion for that special person or family that can give him a loving home for the rest of his life. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Rufus for adoption.



For inquiries about adopting Rufus, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

K-PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to the K-9 PALS website or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160.