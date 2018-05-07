WEATHER »

Rufus

By (Contact)

Rufus is a neutered male wire-haired terrier mix, about 19 lbs. and six years old, looking for his lifelong loving home. Rufus is very social, energetic and smart, and enjoys the company of people and and dogs. He loves attention, taking walks, and learning new things. Rufus will be a wonderful companion for that special person or family that can give him a loving home for the rest of his life. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Rufus for adoption.

For inquiries about adopting Roadie, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

K-PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to the K-9 PALS website or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

County and Goleta Frown on Goleta Beach’s Continued Closure

Supervisor Janet Wolf and Mayor Paula Perotte seek independent analysis of high bacterial levels.

Three Stabbed in Isla Vista Fight

Sheriff's officials asking for public's help to investigate the incident.

Fight for Rent Control in Cities Clears State Ballot Hurdle

More than half a million sign petitions to repeal Costa-Hawkins.

Former Police Officer Charged as Golden State Killer

A dozen murder victims included four in Goleta; dozens were raped across the state.

State Transit Monies Pour into Santa Barbara

Grants program adds a station, electric buses, and more train service.