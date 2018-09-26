Game of the Week: San Marcos @ Santa Barbara Football

San Marcos has the weapons to halt the trend of lopsided Santa Barbara wins in the 59th Big Game. The Royals (1-4) are coming off their first victory of the season, a 21-0 shutout of Channel Islands. The Dons (3-2) won their first three games and then stumbled against St. Bonaventure and Pacifica. They were plagued by turnovers, a failing that could spell trouble against an opportunistic San Marcos defense. When they are clicking, the Dons can light up the scoreboard with quarterback Frankie Gamberdella (11 TD passes) and 6′2″, 205-pound running back Jeremiah Phillips. The Royals’ compact senior back Tommy Schaeffer (5′7″, 175 pounds) has scored eight TDs — four rushing and four on receptions — and the junior combination of QB Ben Partee and receiver Josh Brown has accounted for five scores. Another big game will light up La Playa Stadium on Saturday night, as Bishop Diego hosts Grace Brethren of Simi Valley in an inaugural Camino League blockbuster. 7pm. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. $3-$9. Call (805) 966-9101 x5010.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.