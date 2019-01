Jan. 20-26

Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos water polo

The junior goalie capped DP’s third-place showing in the SoCal Championships with 12 saves in a 10-4 win over Foothill.

Tommy Condon, San Marcos basketball

The junior guard scored 36 points in wins over Santa Ynez and Dos Pueblos to keep the Royals in league title contention.