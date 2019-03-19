Game of the Week: 81st Annual Easter Relays

Against the backdrop of Leadbetter Beach and the Pacific Ocean, this historic event brings athletes from 40 or more schools to Santa Barbara. There will be six relay races, ranging from once around the track (4x100 meters) to the 10 laps of the distance medley. Individual races and field events will also be contested. Meet records are hard to break. San Marcos High’s Beau Allen, who recently became the first Santa Barbara prep high jumper to clear 7 feet, faces a very high bar: Jeremy Fischer of Camarillo soared 7′4″ at the 1994 Easter Relays. Warning to spectators: Bring sun protection. 9am-5pm. Nick Carter Track, La Playa Stadium, SBCC, 721 Cliff Dr. $2-$7. Visit easterrelays.com.
