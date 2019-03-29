Arrest on Warrants Made near Sheriff’s Office

Alfredo Gonzales

A man with arrest warrants out for violating a domestic violence protective order and stalking was arrested on Wednesday just down the hill from the Sheriff’s Office. The Narcotics Unit and the AB109 (prison realignment) Compliance Response Team entered the house on the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive, which sits above County Behavioral Wellness, after receiving information that Alfredo Gonzales, 37, had just moved there. He was booked into County Jail on $320,000 bail for the three warrants.

Three other people were in the home with Gonzales. Two were cited for being under the influence, and the third, Matthew Johnson, 37, was booked for possessing a 12-guage shotgun, which he is barred from owning due to his history of narcotics abuse. The Sheriff’s Office stated stolen property and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.