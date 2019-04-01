Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the Name Sticks

I gotta admit that Jerry Roberts is cool and clever. “President Hair Boy.” Good one, Jerry.

Now in the spirit of cleverness I want to add a few more that he should have included in his column in the March 21 paper.

I do want to mention the stellar crop of Democratic candidates, such as Bernie “Albert Einstein” Sanders, Kamala “Ripping Babies” Harris, and Robert “Crazy Hands” O’Rourke.

Then there’s the well known Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren, Joe “Creepy Uncle Joe” Biden, and Cory “Spartacus” Booker.

You might want to add John “Leftist Toast” Hickenlooper, Jay “Seattle Is Dying” Inslee, and Kirsten “AR-15” Gillibrand.

At least Jerry admits that none of them have much of a chance against Trump. Unless the leftist madness takes over the America that starts east of the California state line, then Trump will be president until 2024.

In stark contrast, on your adjacent page Nick Welsh, in an odd twist, writes about mental health from a conservative viewpoint. Ventura County has far superior mental-health services, even with the loss of half of their psychiatric hospital in the Thomas fire. Santa Barbara shamefully lags.

But S.B. better get it’s act together because in about 19 months there’s going to be a lot of leftists needing treatment.