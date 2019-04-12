Shimmer of Light

Thanks to Nick Welsh for his outstanding research on ERG, Beal, steam injection, and more. His characterization of Planning Commission Chair John Parke is illuminating, offering a shimmer of light that just might penetrate the darkness. Bringing the light of transparency into that which has often been hidden from public and regulatory scrutiny is the mission of an authentic Fourth Estate. Kudos to the Independent for being an authentic and valued flashlight into critical strategic issues for Santa Barbara County.