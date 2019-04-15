County Welcomes Dr. Henning Ansorg Will Serve as New Public Health Officer

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced the appointment of Dr. Henning Ansorg as the next health officer. Ansorg has served as a physician with County Health since 2016. He received his medical degree from Giessen University in Germany, along with a doctorate from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. Upon relocation to the United States, he achieved Foreign Medical Education accreditation and completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He spent 11 years practicing internal and integrative medicine in Sedona. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.