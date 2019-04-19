Rosie Affectionate dog needs a home!

Rosie is a 5-year-old Pitbull who was rescued from a high-kill animal shelter in LA. She loves people and is great with kids. She’s good with other dogs, but mostly wants to be with people. Rosie was previously adopted into a home with a senior dog and while they got along, they weren’t best friends as the owner had hoped. Rosie likes to chase small animals, so she would do best in a home without kitties or small animals.

If you’re interested in Rosie, call DAWG at (805) 681-0561 or email them at adopt@sbdawg.org.

For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday.