TLC

Eight-year-old tuxedo kitty naked “TLC” craves the finer things in life. Her perfect day would consist of lounging in the sun, having treats dropped in her mouth, and being lavished with attention and praise. Staff and volunteers alike adore TLC; she is a social butterfly who excels at making new friends.



TLC will happily settle down in a new friend’s lap- she is a lap cat who loves a good snuggle. When she’s not sitting in laps, TLC can also be active and playful. She was born with a leg that sticks out at a funny angle, but she certainly doesn’t let that slow her down! She can walk, run, and jump just like any other cat. TLC truly deserves her idyllic life of luxury, as she is one amazing kitty.



Interested in learning more about TLC? You can come visit her at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday through Saturday (excluding Wednesday) from 11AM-6PM or on Sunday from 11AM-4PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can call us at 805-964-4777 or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

To check out more adoptable pets, visit: www.sbhumanesociety.org