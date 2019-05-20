Login

Public Safety Mon, May 20, 2019

Hikers Rescued from Tangerine Falls

Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Three stranded hikers are rescued at Tangerine Falls.

Three area women in their early twenties were rescued by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on May 16 around 2 p.m. The women were attempting to hike to the top of Tangerine Falls through an adjoining gully when they became stranded on the side of a 300-foot cliff. The women were unable to climb down and called 9-1-1 for help. The Search and Rescue team received the call as they were finishing responding to the fatal plane crash that left a Solvang pilot dead. The team located the women using their cell phone’s GPS and rappelled them down to safety.

