Hikers Rescued from Tangerine Falls

Three area women in their early twenties were rescued by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on May 16 around 2 p.m. The women were attempting to hike to the top of Tangerine Falls through an adjoining gully when they became stranded on the side of a 300-foot cliff. The women were unable to climb down and called 9-1-1 for help. The Search and Rescue team received the call as they were finishing responding to the fatal plane crash that left a Solvang pilot dead. The team located the women using their cell phone’s GPS and rappelled them down to safety.