Manny

This spunky, 6-pound fella is always on the go! Manny is very playful and has quite the personality. He also has a soft side too and likes to cuddle. Manny would love to have an owner that will love him as much as he will love them. He’s great with other dogs, and with kids and we’re happy to cat test him if needed, but we suspect he will do well as most cats are bigger than he is!

Photo: Courtesy Manny needs a home!

If you’re interested in learning more about Manny, please call DAWG at (805) 681-0561 or email adopt@sbdawg.org.

For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: http://www.sbdawg.org

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday.