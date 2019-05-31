Build It, and They Will Come

In the article “The Economy: What Sucks, What Doesn’t,” two key phrases, “Despite increased housing production” rates “shot up 5.6 percent” should be re-ordered.

My take has been “Build it, and they will come.” Like Aspen, the demand for housing in Santa Barbara is unlimited. It is not possible to dilute the housing stock enough to make buying or renting more affordable. I am not being fatalistic or pessimistic, just pragmatic. Anyone who says otherwise is either looking for a vote, or hoping to develop another property.