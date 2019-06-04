Santa Barbara Gun Buyback Set for June 15

As the Coalition Against Gun Violence works to coordinate the 5th Annual Anonymous Gun Buyback, set for June 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Earl Warren Showgrounds, organizers are reaching out to the community for additional funds. “Just 10 people donating $10 will remove one gun from circulation and possibly save more than one life,” wrote Toni Wellen, founder of the coalition. An $80 gift card will be exchanged for each handgun or long gun (rifle) turned in, and $150 for any assault weapon, she said. To donate, go to sbcoalition.org.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Anthony Wagner added that guns must be transported unloaded and in the trunk of the vehicle. Also, free gun locks would be given away while available. Last, no military ordnance or explosives were to be brought to the event.