Cindy

Cindy is an adorable, social little Chihuahua mix who is looking for her forever home. Cindy is 12 years young and only weighs 8 pounds. She loves to sit in laps, but also loves to take walks. She gets along with other dogs and she knows a few tricks like sit, and roll over. Although Cindy may be a little older, she has lots of life to live and love to give.

For inquiries about adopting Cindy, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 – 4:45 pm, Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website: www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.