101 Southbound Closes One Lane for Three Nights

Caltrans has been trying to avoid times of heavy traffic, but widening work will close alternate lanes of the southbound 101 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights in Carpinteria, which will affect travelers. Between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., crews will be moving safety barriers and re-paving the newly shifted lanes; stripes will then be painted overnight June 18-20.

The off-ramp at Linden Avenue is also closed for six to nine months at the southbound 101. A new ramp is being built that will improve drainage, retaining walls, and safety barriers. Motorists are advised to use the Reynolds Avenue or Casitas Pass Road off-ramps instead.

For more information, go to sbroads.com.

