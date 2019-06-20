Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Reopens New-and-Improved Shelter to Offer 88 Beds for Men, 34 for Women

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is celebrating its grand reopening this week after a $12 million remodel that started October 2017. The new-and-improved digs on East Yanonali Street are bigger and now include 88 beds for men and 34 beds for women. Throughout it all, the Rescue Mission kitchen and dining room still served 150 dinners a night and maintained 45 beds for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, for which it offers a 365-day program.