Hydro

Hydro is a very fun dog. He loves zooming around in the yard and bouncing around in his kennel. In fact, Hydro is so bouncy and energetic that visitors often think he’s still a puppy, when in reality he is five years old. But Hydro is more than just a fun and playful boy. He’s also a very good boy. Hydro went to a foster home for a few nights where we learned that he’s very respectful of his housemates. He’s house trained and he stays off furniture. He is friendly with other dogs when he walks on leash. And best of all, he tucks himself in to bed at 8:30 every night. Hydro has been at Santa Barbara Humane Society for seven months; it’s high time that this fun and respectful boy finds his forever home.

Interested in learning more about Hydro? You can come visit him at Santa Barbara Humane Society, Monday-Saturday (excluding Wednesday) 11 AM – 6 PM or on Sunday 11 AM- 4 PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can call us at (805) 964-4777 or email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

To check out more adoptable pets, visit: www.sbhumanesociety.org