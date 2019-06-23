Report Vicious Dogs

We are five owners of pets that were victimized, terrorized, and still suffering the consequences of the repeat aggression of a Rottweiler named Jai, and by the reckless negligence of his owners Bianca Jamgochian and John Paullin.

Between 2016 and 2018, Jai attacked and severely injured our three dogs and two horses when he was off leash at Elings Park, and Summerland and Hope Ranch beaches. He had already been legally declared to be a “restricted dog” both by the county and city, and required to wear a leash and a basket muzzle.

After Jai attacked a puppy on March 13, 2018, Mr. Paullin was sentenced on June 10 to 20 days in county jail, and fined $1000 for violating the county’s newly strengthened Vicious Dog Ordinance. Ms. Jamgochian who was responsible for Jai in several of these attacks will not face a criminal consequence due to expired filing dates.

If your animal is attacked and significantly injured by another, it is critical that you report it right away to S.B. City Animal Control or S.B. County Animal Services. Only if a dog’s aggression is on record, can action be taken to secure the safety of our innocent pets and the public.

Jai was finally euthanized, but only after attacking five animals that we know of. These tragedies needn’t have happened had his owners kept him on a leash.