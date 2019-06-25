Fees Waived for Animal Owners to Reclaim Lost Pets

Photo: Courtesy

In Santa Barbara County, we understand how valuable the relationship between pets and their owners can be. Our shelters provide

animals a safe place to go should they ever wind up lost but we understand it is no replacement for their home. Our goal at all times is to reunite pets with their loving families and help them be successful. To remove the financial barrier that can leave pets in our shelter(s), Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a Return to Owner Amnesty period now through July 6, 2019.

As we near the 4th of July, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is preparing for the influx of lost pets. In order to open space in our shelters to accommodate all incoming animals, we are making it easier for those pets who have found themselves in our shelter to get back home. Regardless of length of stay, we are here to help you reunite with your lost family member. Impound fees, typically ranging from $75 to over $300, will be waived in an effort to help lost pets get home, where they belong.

Pet owners who are missing an animal should visit their local shelter immediately. Proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records, microchips, and/or photos is required to claim a pet. Return to Owner Amnesty does not apply to animals that have been confiscated, are on bite quarantine, or are under investigation. Animals under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continued care.

Pet owners are urged to stop by your local shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Rd, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave, or in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Rd, between the hours of 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays.