Low-Wage Blame

Windbag, phony-baloney, Humpty Dumpty Trumpery says illegal immigrants keep wages low?

Almost all Republicans in Congress over the past 40 years have always voted against raising the minimum wage.

Everyone who knows the facts knows, this is one of the many most effective, quiet, and methodical legal ways that Republicans discriminate against all women, all people of color, and all lower-income Americans.