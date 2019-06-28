Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Buy Bragg Live Food Santa Barbara–Based Apple Cider Producer Acquired by Celebrity Couple and Three Other Investors

The world’s top apple cider producer, Bragg Live Food Products, was bought by celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, along with three other investors. Based in Santa Barbara, Bragg has become a well-known health food brand since its genesis in 1912 by renowned health advocate Paul Bragg.

“I have spent my entire adult life traveling the world, sharing the Bragg mission with people everywhere, and teaching the benefits of living a truly healthy lifestyle,” said Patricia Bragg, CEO of the company for 65 years, in a press release. She will also partner with Hayden Slater, the founder of Pressed Juicery; Swander Pace Capital, an equity firm specializing in investments in consumer products companies; and Dragoneer Investment Group, a growth-oriented investment firm.

Perry, who grew up in Santa Barbara, said her lifelong friendship with the Bragg family motivated her to become an investor with her husband, Bloom. “Patricia has been part of my family forever, even giving me my first guitar,” Perry said in the release. “My mother introduced me to Bragg products, and it’s been a staple since my childhood in Santa Barbara and continues to be a wellness remedy in my professional vocal career.”

With the new investors in her company, Bragg, 90, will continue as the company’s CEO and said she hopes her products will “reach millions more people worldwide.”

Add to Favorites