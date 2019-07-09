Post Commander Election at Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Santa Barbara Post 1649, announce the election of Command Sergeant Major Jonathan Church (Ret.) to Post Commander for the 2019/2020 term of office. CSM Church served his nation proudly, training, leading, and serving with countless American and Allied Service Members throughout the world, including deployments in Iraq, Bosnia, Germany, South Korea, and other sites throughout CONUS and around the Globe!

CSM Church exemplifies the VFW motto “No One Does More for Veterans.”

Local Santa Barbara VFW Post 1649 is proud that 100 percent of donations received by the Post go to Local Military Veterans or the Families of Veterans in need. Please check out our website https://www.santabarbaravfwpost1649.com/ where donations to our Post can be made and are greatly appreciated.

