Santa Barbara County Animal Services Waiving Adoption Fees

Photo: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees from July 8 until July 20 for all animals five months and older. “The fourth of July is the busiest time of the year for animal shelters and our kennels will be full in the weeks following,” said county spokesperson Stacy Silva. Adoptable dogs, cats, and rabbits are available at the three county shelters in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Rd, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave, and in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Rd. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, with free lifetime registration included.

