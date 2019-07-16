Game of the Week: Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football Nine-on-Nine Game Raises Money for Alzheimer’s in Sixth Annual Fundraiser

It’s a bruising nine-on-nine women’s football game for a cause. Proceeds from this sixth annual fund-raiser will support the California Central Coast Chapter Alzheimer’s Association. The first five games raised almost $400,000. The squads include many active soccer players, but watch out for old-school quarterback Leanne Ledbetter, captain of the Brunettes, who throws spirals like her idol, Johnny Unitas. Tailgate: 11:30am. Kickoff: 2pm. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $20-$25. (VIP tickets $75). Visit act.alz.org/blondesvsbrunettessb.

