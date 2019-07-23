Forester of the Week: Spencer Jones Designated Hitter from Vanderbilt Batted Over .500 Last Week

Photo: Courtesy Spencer Jones

Jones is brushing up for his upcoming freshman year at national champion Vanderbilt as Santa Barbara’s designated hitter. He hit a torrid .562 last week with two home runs, six runs, and seven RBIs. The Foresters will launch their postseason this weekend at Cal Lutheran’s Sparky Anderson Field. They will face either the Orange County Riptide or the Arroyo Seco Saints in the California Collegiate League championship game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will take on either the Healdsburg Prune Packers or Lincoln Potters in a best-of-three state championship series Saturday and Sunday.

