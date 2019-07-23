Game of the Week: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp NFL Squad Gets Ready in Oxnard Until August 14

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp – Starting Saturday, more than a dozen practices will be open to the public during the Cowboys’ annual Oxnard sojourn. Dallas finished on top of the NFC East standings last year and won a wild-card game against Seattle before falling to the L.A. Rams in the NFL divisional playoffs. Among the offseason developments, the Cowboys named Kellen Moore their offensive coordinator. Just two years ago, Moore was the team’s back-up quarterback to Dak Prescott. The Cowboys will play a preseason game Aug. 10 at the San Francisco 49ers. Sat: Opening ceremony at 3 p.m., followed by practice. Sun-Mon: Practices at 3:30 p.m. Tue: Practice at 10:45 a.m. River Ridge Playing Fields, 2101 West Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. Free admission/$10-$40 parking. See visitoxnard.com/cowboys or dallascowboys.com (Check for schedule updates including days off).

