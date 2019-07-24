Carpinteria Assault Victim Dies, Suspect Arrested

Photo: Courtesy Scott Robert Fleming

A 32-year-old Carpinterian man was taken off life support and died Tuesday after sustaining serious injuries from a July 20 assault in the 4900 block of 9th Street in Carpinteria, according to Kelly Hoover with the County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Romero was allegedly attacked by 29-year-old Scott Robert Fleming, who was arrested Monday on charges of battery causing serious bodily injury and assault with great bodily injury. Because Romero subsequently died, detectives plan to take the case to the District Attorney’s Office to suggest charging Fleming with voluntary manslaughter.

Although suspect Fleming has been arrested, the investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.

