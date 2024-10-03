Suspect from Salsipuedes St. Standoff Being Held on $1M Bail on Suspicion of Kidnapping, Other Crimes

The suspect who allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment on September 29 after reports of a domestic disturbance on Salsipuedes Street has been identified as 36-year-old Julian Carmona of Santa Barbara. Carmona engaged in a nearly 17-hour standoff with the Santa Barbara Police SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Response teams before being taken into custody the following day.

Police responded to the 500 block of Salsipuedes Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving complaints of a domestic disturbance. Carmona then allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to surrender to police. A female victim was able to escape. Carmona was arrested at 1 p.m. on September 30, the day after, without further incident, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Carmona was booked at the county’s Main Jail for kidnapping, domestic battery with injury, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, burglary, restraining order violation, and resisting. An emergency protective order was issued against Carmona in October 2023, according to court records.

Bail was set at $1 million. Carmona remains in custody as of October 3.