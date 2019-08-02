Girl Struck by Horse Hoof During Fiesta Parade

A girl was “struck with a horse’s hoof” during the 2019 Fiesta Parade on Friday afternoon, police spokesperson Anthony Wagner stated today. The girl, described by Wagner as a “female juvenile,” was taken to Cottage hospital in the company of her mother, and her status was unknown. They’d been sitting on the curb at State and Anapamu streets when the incident occurred.

According to Fiesta-Old Spanish Days spokesperson Angelique Davis, the girl was tended to immediately by paramedics. “We’re keeping in touch with the family,” she said, “and we wish her a speedy recovery.” Davis said they still didn’t know how the incident happened but were looking into it.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

