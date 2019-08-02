Rosie Affectionate dog needs a home!

Photo: Courtesy Rosie

Rosie is a big hunk of Love! She is so loving and affectionate, she quickly became a staff favorite. Her ideal day is snuggling up with her person for a snooze and eating lots of snacks. She LOVES people and is great with kids of all ages. She is good with other dogs, too but doesn’t really care about them- she just wants to be with her people. She was rescued from a high kill shelter in Los Angeles because of her winning personality but the family that adopted her was looking for a dog to be a companion to their senior dog and while Rosie was good with the other dog, they didn’t hit it off as best friends as she had hoped. She’s just a loving goober girl looking for a family to give all her love to. We suspect that she was dumped at the high kill shelter in LA after being used for breeding for a long time. She’s been at DAWG since February of 2019, and she’s eagerly waiting for her forever family to find her!

Interested in Rosie? Complete the application and someone from DAWG will contact you with more information.

For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: http://www.sbdawg.org

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 4 pm

