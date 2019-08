Click to print (Opens in new window)

Forester of the Week: Ryan Bergert Right-Handed Pitcher from West Virginia Hurled Six Innings of One-Hit Ball

Photo: Paul Wellman File Ryan Bergert

Santa Barbara’s mission at the 85th annual NBC World Series started with Bergert, a right-hander from West Virginia. He hurled six innings of one-hit ball while striking out six in the Foresters’ 1-0 win over Haysville.

