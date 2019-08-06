Game of the Week: USPA America Cup Brother vs. Brother in Semifinals at S.B. Polo & Racquet Club

It will be brother vs. brother in Friday’s second semifinal match as Henry Walker’s FMB Too! faces off against Danny Walker’s Farmers & Merchant Bank. Competing for the other spot in Sunday’s final will be Lucchese and Klentner Ranch. FMB Too! is vying for its second trophy of the 16-goal season. Santi Wulff led the foursome to the Bob Skene championship last month. The crowning tournament, the Silver Air Pacific Coast Open, will commence Thursday, Aug. 15, and conclude on Sept. 1. Fri: Semifinals, 1 pm and 4 pm. Sun: Final, 3 pm. Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. $15-$25. Call 684-6683 or visit sbpolo.com.

Add to Favorites