Beverly

Beverly is an adult female, Lionhead rabbit. According to petguide.com, this breed of rabbit is energetic, affectionate and absolutely loves to play. They make wonderful family pets as they love to be picked up, held and petted as often as their human handlers like! They enjoy roaming around their designated rabbit room, chasing humans around playfully and having plenty of toys they can chew and balls they can play with. Their small sizes make them wonderful apartment dwellers and a great pet for homes so long as they have plenty of time out of their enclosures so they can play and bond with their human family.

Come visit Beverly today!

Every rabbit sheltered at B.U.N.S. is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents only.

To meet Beverly as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits.

B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: www.bunssb.org or email info@bunssb.org

Follow B.U.N.S. on facebook at: www.facebook.com/bunssb and you’ll receive health alerts in the area.

