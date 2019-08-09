Foresters Eliminated From NBC World Series Following 5-0 Loss to Seattle Studs Foresters' Season Ends Following Quarterfinals Loss

After going 3-0 in the group stage of the NBC World Series the Santa Barbara Foresters were abruptly eliminated from the tournament following a 5-0 loss to the Seattle Studs in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The loss ends the Foresters season and defense of their 2018 NBC World Series title. The 2019 season included a 36-11 overall record, a CCL title and a California State Championship.

The Foresters failed to come through with key hits against Stud’s starting pitcher Cody Culp, who tossed a complete game shutout with six strikeouts.

Santa Barbara had chances in the first with a leadoff single from Eric Kennedy and in the second, when the first two batters reached base, but they didn’t capitalize. The Foresters also put runners on second and third with one out in the sixth, but failed to score.

Clayton Beeter, normally a reliable reliever was sent out as an “opener” by the Foresters for his first start of the season. The move backfired as Beeter surrendered three earned runs in two innings on the mound, despite a fastball that reached 98 MPH and five strikeouts.

Ryan Sublette delivered a solid performance in four innings of relief and calmed things down, but the damage was done. The Studs added one run in the sixth inning and another in the eighth inning to extend their lead

Following a post game vote by the players and coaches University of Texas sophomore-to-be Eric Kennedy was named team MVP.

Add to Favorites