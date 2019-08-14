Game of the Week: Westmont at UCSB Soccer College Soccer Showdown at Harder Stadium on August 17

Saturday’s exhibition double-header (results don’t count in season records) is a full-length preview of the 2019 season. New faces will abound in the women’s game. Both schools have added a dozen freshmen to their rosters, while returning a pair of potent senior strikers: Maddi Berthoud (Westmont) and Shaelan Murison (UCSB). Also new is Westmont women’s coach Jenny Jaggard. UCSB’s Paul Stumpf enters his 21st season. Gaucho men’s coach Tim Vom Steeg also has two decades behind him, while Westmont’s Dave Wolf begins his 29th go-around. The Warriors feature 10 players from Santa Barbara to Ventura, including standout senior defender Tim Heiduk (Dos Pueblos High) and striker Lucky Puengrod (Buena). Junior goalkeeper Lalo Delgado (Carpinteria) will man the nets. UCSB’s men have 10 returning starters, including sophomore keeper Ben Roach (Santa Barbara High), last year’s Big West Freshman of the Year. Junior forward Rodney Michael (Dunn School) has scored 15 goals midway through his college career. Women: 5:30pm. Men: 7:30pm. Harder Stadium. $5-$10. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

