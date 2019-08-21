Game of the Week: Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos Football Chargers Return to Home Field Against Spartans from Oxnard

After sharing the San Marcos field last fall, the Dos Pueblos Chargers kick off the 2019 season on the brand-new Field Turf at Scott O’Leary Stadium. They will be home for the next three Friday nights. The Chargers finished 6-5 last season and captured a berth in the CIF-SS Division 7 playoffs but lost to eventual state champion Lawndale, 35-0, in the opening round. The Chargers return key contributors from last season, including WR/S Conner Lee, RB Udy Loza, WR Baylor Huyck, and OT Roberto Vargas. Rio Mesa features all-purpose offensive weapon C.J. Lewis. The two teams defeated common opponents Ventura and Buena by similar margins last season. 7 pm. Scott O’Leary Field, 7266 Alameda Ave. $5-$9. Call 968-2541.

